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All series

  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing
  • Extra power for superior blending and crushing

Discontinued

Aluminium CollectionBlender

HR2094/00

4.9

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want.

See all benefits

750 W motor with speed precision

Extra power for superior blending and crushing

  • 750 W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with filter

  • Variable speed

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

Ice crush button

Ice crush button

Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Variable speed control with illuminated display

Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-612378

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

10/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

very good value

the ice crusher not so good as you cant get the ice out very easily but otherwise its a good solid machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender

27/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

philips hr2094

This has so far been an excelent product . The only two poor points I found were when I tried to juice apples I did not get any juice ? and being new to smoothies I would have liked more inromation on recipies ie. an idea on what should be added to fruit to make a smoothie such as milk, ice, yogurt or Ice cream and frozen yogurt so that I couldmake up my own drinks.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Build-to-last feel. Solid and substantial.

Before buying this product I did quite a lot of online research, comparing specifications. I also did some hands-on comparison in a department store. Some manufacturers were offering flimsy, cheap-feeling, plastic blenders. This model however has that build-to-last feel. It is solid and substantial. This blender doesn't just zuzz through liquids - it chomps through nuts and ice. It doesn't need fruit and vegetables to be chopped into itsy-bitsy pieces before blending - it's a proper kitchen appliance for grown-ups. However, I haven't made much use of the filter - for me, separating juice from pulp works better in a food processor with the right attachment.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Aluminium Collection Blender

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