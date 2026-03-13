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2 year warranty

All series

Citrus press

Discontinued

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Citrus press

HR2746/55

Citrus press

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 826.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

A bright and colorful citrus press with an adjustable pulp selector to adjust the amount of pulp in your juice to your personal taste. - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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