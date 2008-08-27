Versatile power Powerful motor and extended accessory range Powerful 800 Watt motor
Powerful 800 Watt motor to easily process large batches.
Technical specifications
Color(s)
White with vapor dusk yellow Cord length
100, double insulated with moulded on plug m Power
800 W Voltage
230 V Frequency
50 Hz Motor
Universal, radio/tv interference suppressed Speeds Safety
Automatic resettable cut-off protecting the motor Bowl content
2.5 L Cake batter capacity
700 g Cleaning
All accessories dishwashersafe
Accessories
Granulating insert medium
For granulating potatoes Shredding insert fine
For fine shredding of Fruit and vegetables Adjustable slicing disc
For slicing of vegetables and fruit Stainless steel blade
For chopping, blending, kneading, pureeing, mixing Balloon beater
For whipping, whisking and emulsifying application Kneading tool
For kneading and mixing all kinds of dough Stainless steel chopping knife
For medium slicing of vegetables and fruit Shredding insert medium
For medium shredding of vegetables, fruit Blender beaker (1.5 l)
For blending, pureeing and shaking of fruits
Design specifications
Adjustable slicing disc
POM, ABS, stainless steel Metal knife and inserts
stainless steel & ABS Balloon beater
Metal balloon, pom housing Blender handle, citrus press, kneading accessory
PP Housing, blender lid, pusher, inlay bowl
PP Bowl, lids, blender jar, blender cup
SAN Juice extractor
PP Insert holder, feeding tray, sausage horns
ABS Foil on panel button
silicone rubber Toolholder bowl, sausage separator
POM Fruit filter
PP, stainless steel Screw cap and panel
stainless steel & ABS Meat mincer processing tube and worm shaft
alu - alloy
