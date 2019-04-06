2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7769/01
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
The new Viva Food Processor has a 4 in 1 set-up with a 2.1 L bowl, 1.75 L blender, grinder mill and citrus press. Its accessories and attachments allow you to enjoy more than 30 functions. PowerChop technology for supreme chopping results
850 W
Compact 4 in 1 setup
2.1 L bowl
Accessories for + 30 functions
This Philips Food Processor offers a powerful motor with 2 speeds and pulse, providing power and control to prepare all your favorite recipes.
PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well-suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
jag1978
06/04/2019
United Arab Emirates
Not at all powerful as can be expected
I am using it since two years and i regret being this product for various reasons. few main reasons are as follows, Both small and mixing pots are of no use , while using small pot food goes up and each time need to remove it from the base to make things work. now the small pot is broken and don't know whether i will get new one and what will be the price. upside down and small size design is the worst thing. for the big mixer pot mixing is uneven, and food never goes down from up need to stop the whole process mix all the things again for final results which are never good enough. lot many more complaints
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7769/01 Food processor
Date of Use 2018-04-06
This review was made for Viva Collection HR7769/01 Food processor
Date of Use 2018-04-06