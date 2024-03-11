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2 year warranty

All series

Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

Discontinued

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Pure Essentials CollectionFood processor

HR7774/30

Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

  • PDF file, 6.5 MB
  • 11 March 2024

Quick start guide Philips Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

  • PDF file, 360.7 kB
  • 19 March 2024

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