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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
Discontinued
Support
HR7958/01
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Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Avance Collection Kitchen Machine HR7958/01 - English (US)
All (6)
Which speeds should I use for my Philips kitchen machine tools?
What is each disc/whisk in my Philips kitchen machine for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
How to add ingredients when my Philips kitchen machine is on
How to clean the bowl and jar of my Philips kitchen machine
How to attach my Philips kitchen machine blender blade
My Philips kitchen machine meat mincer is broken
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