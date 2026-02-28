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2 year warranty

All series

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Battery

LR6A40C/40

Alkaline tech is ideal for energy hungry devices.

Long-lasting batteries and dependable power for everyday devices like clocks and radios. Philips entry alkaline offering a very good value for basic needs.

See all benefits

Alkaline tech is ideal for energy hungry devices.

  • AA

  • Alkaline

Alkaline technology is ideal for energy hungry devices

Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.

Philips Alkaline batteries contain 0% Cadmium, Mercury, Lead

These Philips batteries are guaranteed free from harmful heavy metals such as Cadmium, Mercury and Lead.

Complete range which means a battery for every need

Philips offers a complete portfolio consisting of the most frequently used batteries (AA, AAA, C, D, 9V) in different packaging variations in order to meet your needs.

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