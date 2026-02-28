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Discontinued

Linea V design cordless phone

M3501B/90

The finest line to connect

Design takes centrestage with the precision-engineered Philips LINEA V, with edgy form harmonising with an iconic silhouette. Elegant architecture supports smart functions and comfort, making the LINEA V a must-have masterpiece.

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The finest line to connect

  • 1.8" display/ white backlight

  • Handset speakerphone

High contrast 4.6cm (1.8") 2-line reverse display

High contrast 4.6cm (1.8") 2-line reverse display

High contrast, white-on-black reverse LCD display ensures easy reading and also blends well with the overall sleek design language.

Save up to 50 favorite contacts in your phonebook

Save up to 50 favorite contacts in your phonebook.

Calibrated, seamlessly integrated keys for precise dialing

Calibrated, seamlessly integrated keys for precise dialing

The calibrated keypad allows you to clearly feel every keystroke whenever you are dialing a number or entering a phonebook contact. Detailed study of keypad materials and structures, as well as extensive user tests result in the right balance between the key pressing force and the key response to ensure precise dialing.

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