2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultimate styling & precision
Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.
13 tools
DualCut technology
Up to 120 min run time
Showerproof
This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.
The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.
Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.
Awards
4.3
of 5
255
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Princemani
11/04/2021
Kuwait
This is the best trimmer and beard shaper ever!
Easy to use. Charge it once and forget about recharging for the next 2 months.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2019-04-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body
Date of Use 2019-04-11
They
08/10/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good product
Does what it says charge is good compact hassle free
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-17
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer
Date of Use 2026-09-17
Bishbosh
30/07/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Perfect
Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01
This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000
Date of Use 2026-07-01