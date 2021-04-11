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Discontinued

Multigroom series 700013-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

MG7715/13

4.3

| (255) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Ultimate styling & precision

Perfect your personal style with our most precise and versatile trimmer. 13 premium tools empower you to craft your unique style, from head to toe. Enjoy maximum precision with DualCut blades and added control with a no-slip rubber grip.

See all benefits

13-in-1 premium trimmer for ultimate versatility

Ultimate styling & precision

  • 13 tools

  • DualCut technology

  • Up to 120 min run time

  • Showerproof

Maximum precision with 2x more blades

Maximum precision with 2x more blades

This all-in-one hair trimmer features advanced DualCut Technology for maximum precision. It comes with double blades, and is designed to stay as sharp as day 1.

13 pieces to trim your face and head

13 pieces to trim your face and head

The Philips Multigroom all-in-one hair trimmer comes with 13 attachments to provide a full-body grooming solution.

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Self-sharpening blades for a smooth result

Create clean, straight lines and evenly trim through the thickest hair thanks to the body and beard trimmer's precise steel blades. These non-corrosive blades won't rust, and they self-sharpen to last longer.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

255

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

11/04/2021

Kuwait

Kuwait

This is the best trimmer and beard shaper ever!

Easy to use. Charge it once and forget about recharging for the next 2 months.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

Date of Use 2019-04-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Multigroom series 7000 MG7715/13 13-in-1, Face, Hair and Body

Date of Use 2019-04-11

08/10/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good product

Does what it says charge is good compact hassle free

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-17

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer 7000 Series MG7941/15 17-in-1 trimmer

Date of Use 2026-09-17

30/07/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Perfect

Excellent product and so versatile in what it does, easy to use and the battery lasts a long time

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

This review was made for All-in-One Trimmer MG5950/15R1 Refurbished Series 5000

Date of Use 2026-07-01

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