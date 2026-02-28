ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Hairclipper series 1000Hair clipper

QC5050/00

Super-easy hairclipper

This super-easy hair clipper enables you to create any style you want in up to 8 length settings from 1-21 mm. Just select the right hair length, lock and go. Now with extra stubble comb for extra short haircuts and 3-day stubble look.

See all benefits

Select length, lock, go

Super-easy hairclipper

  • With contour following comb

8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

8 integrated length settings up to 21mm

Select and locks your desired length within a versatile range of possible lengths.

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

Contour following comb for speed and comfort

The contour following comb adjusts to every curve to give fast and comfortable results.

Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

Short length comb to cut your hair to 1.6mm

A dedicated comb to cut your head hair for an extra short hair style.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.