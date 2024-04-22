2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
3 x click-on stubble combs
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length. Your Philips OneBlade face razor comes with 3 stubble combs. 1mm for a 5 o’clock, 3mm for a tight trim, and 5mm or long stubble.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
4.3
of 5
501
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
meshhouse
22/04/2024
Kuwait
Verified buyer
its amazing
its smooth and easy to use and cleaning and charging long time
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/10 Face
Date of Use 2023-03-22
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade QP1424/10 Face
Date of Use 2023-03-22
Sabawy
12/10/2021
Kuwait
Luv it!!!!!
One blade is great specially for clean shave Love using under water too
Pros
All great
Cons
I think no bad news
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-04-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2021-04-12
TK83
10/07/2019
Kuwait
Philips employee
Versatile product - really impressed!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Having a beard, I required a device what can trim but also shave for the edges of by the beard. This is perfect! The blades shave close enough to almost feel like a blade shave - ideal for the borders; but the attachments are ideal also for the trim. Also really good for mustache trimming. very good batter life.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2018-07-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP2520/33 OneBlade
Date of Use 2018-07-10
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.