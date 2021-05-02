2 year warranty
Discontinued
Trim, edge and shave any length of hair
The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Forget about using multiple steps and tools. OneBlade does it all.**
Trim, edge, shave
For any length of hair
9-length precision comb
Rechargeable, wet & dry use
Designed for facial styling and body grooming, the Philips OneBlade trims, edges and shaves any length of hair. It delivers an easy and comfortable shave thanks to a glide coating and rounded tips. And with a cutter that moves at 200x per second, it’s efficient even on longer hairs.
Trim to your preferred stubble length.Your Philips OneBlade comes with a precision comb with 12 lengths that you can use to create everything from a 5 o’clock, to tight trim, to longer beard style.
Get precise lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade that enables you to see every hair you’re cutting.
4.4
of 5
92
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
PAINFULWOLF
02/05/2021
United Kingdom
Best Shaver Ever Bought !
I have a Beard . Makes it so much easier to sculpture the edges & shave my neck . My neck skin is very sensitive ! I've not had a single problem rash wise with using this razor ! This razor is simply the best !
Pros
It's perfect !
Cons
Not found any yet !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6520/30 OneBlade Pro
Date of Use 2020-05-02
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6520/30 OneBlade Pro
Date of Use 2020-05-02
NateDogg
28/04/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Superb Trimmer For My Needs - Perfect!
I don't shave every day due to getting skin irritations and frankly I can't be bothered so often grow stubble - I was using another trimmer but it just wasn't cutting short enough and took way too long as well. I went on like that for 3 years and then I decided to give this a go. With the comb on the lowest setting this gives me a great shave, really close but not close enough to cause skin irritation. And its quick too and doesn't miss hairs or leave patches. I now use this three times a week and look far less like a cave dwelling hobo. The fact you can renew the blades every couple of months to keep the cut fresh is superb. I cannot rate this highly enough it is excellent. And I am VERY hard to please.
Pros
Close cut, comfortable, no irritation, great for 3 day stubble
Cons
Nothing its excellent
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6520/25 Face
Date of Use 2020-03-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for OneBlade Pro QP6520/25 Face
Date of Use 2020-03-28
Santi1311
11/03/2021
United Kingdom
How did I lived without one before
Just much better than I ever expected!!! I highly recommend to everyone
Pros
Super easy to use
Cons
Works better with a wet skin
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6520/30 OneBlade Pro
Date of Use 2020-02-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QP6520/30 OneBlade Pro
Date of Use 2020-02-11
Online survey of 16003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
Each blade lasts up to 4 months - For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
Fits with all oneblade blade product: Except for QP4xx