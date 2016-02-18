2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfect beard made easy
Style your beard the way you want with this stubble and beard trimmer. Precision from as short as 1mm up to 10mm.
1mm precision settings
Stainless steel blades
10h charge/45mins cordless use
Set the trimmer at the lowest position for a perfect 3-day beard, just 1mm long.
Turn the wheel to simply select and lock-in the length settings you want: from a short beard of 1mm up to a full beard of 10mm, in precise 1mm steps.
The self-sharpening steel blades on the Philips 3000 beard trimmer stay as sharp and effective as on day 1 to deliver a perfect yet protective trim, time after time.
4.0
of 5
10
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
jefken
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Febe
18/02/2016
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Do the job
Easy to use! Do the job quick! I'm satisfied with the performance of the razor! The only cons is the battery because is weak!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Ged22
28/11/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent beard trimmer
I needed a replacement beard trimmer in a rush and the reviews made me think this would be a good buy. Delighted with my purchase, the cutter height adjustment is great. I've used the trimmer quite a few times and only had to charge it when I opened the package
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Beardtrimmer series 3000 QT4000/13 beard trimmer