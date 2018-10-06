2 year warranty
Discontinued
RQ111/50
Show your style
Click-on Beard Styler complements your Philips SensoTouch or arcitec electric shaver, so you can create the style you want.
SmartClick accessory
5 length settings
The beard & moustache comb allows you to maintain a perfect beard up to 5mm.
Turn your shaver into a trimmer in 2 easy steps. 1. Lift the shaving head out of the shaver; 2. Click on the Beard Styler.
Simply remove the comb to use the precision trimmer with a 0.5mm stubble setting.
1.8
of 5
20
Reviews
Archi
06/10/2018
United Kingdom
Poor comb design.
I have experienced exactly the same problem with the comb attachment as most of the other reviewers of this product. The comb breaks very easily and it is a disgrace that in spite of all these reviews, Philips have not yet made their 'comb' available as an accessory that can be purchased separately. Their repeated condescending responses to the reviews is also intensely irritating. Do you not get the message Philips ? - sell the comb as an individual spare part.
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
Mariusz
17/07/2018
United Kingdom
Great trimmer
After reading some of the reviews on here I decided to write my own as I feel the other reviews don't do justice to this product. I bought my Philips rq1195/17 in 2013 so that's 5years of constant usage and not once did the comb break or did I have any issues with it and still have till this day. Not only I trim my beard and I also remove the comb to trim my sideburns. Unless you really start pulling it off really hard/aggressively or drop it on the ground I can't quiet figure out how can it break as I've used it for 5years constantly and never had issues with it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
InAnyKindofWeather
16/11/2016
United Kingdom
Would be a good product if the comb didn't break so easily.
I use the Philips S9031, and the RQ111/50 is a quick and easy attachment to fit to the shaver body. I have used the beard styler for approximately 9 months, probably about once a week during that time, and is quick and easy to use to get the desired result. Recently however, while removing the comb from the trimmer, the comb broke which renders the trimmer unable to do the job required. I have looked around to see if it is possible to purchase just the comb, but of course, it looks as though I will need to buy the whole thing again, which is why I have rated performance and design so lowly.
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory
This review was made for SmartClick RQ111/50 beard Styler accessory