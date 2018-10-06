This came with my 9000 series Smart Clean Wet & Dry shaving system (not cheap). I was very disappointed when the beard comb broke after very little use. I normally wet shave and have a dedicated beard trimmer- so this gets used when I travel or am out of blades. The 9000 series shaver is a nice shaving unit but the Smartclick Beard comb is very poor. It works better wet than it does dry (friction over the blades is awful) and the beard comb snapped so that it now only functions as a precision edging tool. My shaver is out of warranty as I bought it 3 years ago- but the over use of the Smartclick trimmer has been minimal to say the least and now Philips expect me to replace this full unit (as they wont supply just the comb) at my cost! Well unfortunately for you Philips, I am a professional Product Manager and Product Designer and I can tell you for a fact that this component (the beard comb) should outlast the mechanical shaver as it is a 'non moving part' and as seen by the majority of reviews that the comb 'is not fit for purpose' and has not met its expected life. Additionally, under the consumer rights act, it does not matter if the product is out of manufacturing warranty or develops a fault in service as long as the product is being used as intended and the manufacture should repair or replace the defected item (this does not include wear and tear). Also, thanks to the myriad of reviews here with the same fault, it would be very easy for the Ombudsman or a Judge at Small Claims court to award the consumer in this case. Good luck Philips persuading them that each and every user complaining here has purposefully damaged the product and that the evidence is coincidental. I suggest that Philips change the Polymer that is used to mould the comb to something more suitable (less brittle) and to issue each plaintive with a free replacement comb. I've asway bought Philips products over competitors but that may now be changing based on this being the worst trimmer I've ever owned... Yours, a disgruntled customer