2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clean, soft and radiant skin
Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new face cleansing technology that will take your daily skin care routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.
DualMotion Technology
Cleansing
2 cleansing brush heads, pouch
2 intensity settings
Philips VisaPure Essential brings a new technology that will take your daily cleansing routine to the next level without extra effort. A gentle way of leaving your skin clean, soft and radiant.
The brush rotates and vibrates. The vertical pulsating movement gently breaks up surface impurities including dirt, dead skin cells and make-up residues. The rotating movement sweeps the impurities away, leaving the skin more deeply cleansed. The coordinated movements of the bristles give you a thorough and comfortable cleansing experience.
The face can be divided in different zones. The intelligent skinzone timer lets you know through a short pause when it's time to move to the next skin zone. The device automatically stops after a full face program. The Cleansing program lasts 1 minute.
4.5
of 5
219
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Vikki
15/08/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
I absolutely love this product - can't believe I went so long without it!
[Employee of philipsglobal] I am new to electric face cleansing and I will never look back. This product leaves my skin feeling smooth and radiant.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
Plamena
03/08/2016
United Kingdom
Amazing results in just 1 week
[Employee of philipsglobal] I received this product as a gift and knew nothing about its effects.. until I tried it! After 1 week, my skin is so soft, so much healthier looking.. I am truly impressed. If I had known that earlier, I would have bought it myself a long time ago.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
siaska21
15/04/2016
United Kingdom
best offff!
the best thing I ever had! I can strongly recomend it for everybody!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for VisaPure Essential SC5265/12 Facial Cleansing Device
10x more effective than cleansing by hand but just as gentle. Compared with manual make-up removal.