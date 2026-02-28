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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot
  • Main in Use Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Alternative Product Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Product in Use Photograph
  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

Philips Avent Audio MonitorsDECT Baby Monitor

SCD560/01

The most reliable connection to your baby

Our new DECT SCD560/01 Baby Monitor delivers complete reassurance. Providing the most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, temperature control, a soothing night light and lullabies for you and your baby.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Added support for you and your baby

The most reliable connection to your baby

  • 100% private connection

  • Night light and lullabies

  • Talkback function

DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

Energy saving Smart ECO mode

Energy saving Smart ECO mode

The unique Smart ECO mode automatically minimizes your transmission power and increases your battery lifetime. The closer you are to your baby, the less power is needed for a perfect connection (not available in US and Canada).

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 