2 year warranty
Discontinued
Comfortable and discreet
Unique Philips Avent breast pads specially designed to help you stay dry and comfortable during the day.
2 day pads
Ultra thin with a contoured shape. Adhesive strip to keep the pads in place.
Anti slip due to adhesive tapes to keep the breast pad in place.
Developed in collaboration with a midwife and breastfeeding advisor who has been supporting mums with breastfeeding for 20 years.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
twinmum16
12/07/2021
United Arab Emirates
Great product!
These pads are quite absorbent and soft on the skin. They don’t feel rough or chafe an already sensitive area. They are quite handy to carry and dont get bunched up in the bra and true to their claim of being leak proof. Will definitely recommend this to everyone!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/61 Breast pads
Date of Use 2021-06-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/61 Breast pads
Date of Use 2021-06-11
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.