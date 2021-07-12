2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ultra comfort and confidence
The Philips Avent disposable breast pads help to support your breast feeding journey. Honeycomed texture, ultra thin ultra absorbent core and leak proof & breathable design, make you feel dry and comortable day and night.
Disposable breast pads
Honeycomb top sheet is soft and comfortable against your skin.
Ultra absorbent core helps to trap moisture and keep skin dry day and night.
Out layer provides leak proof effect to keep clothes dry, yet gives breathable feeling.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
twinmum16
12/07/2021
United Arab Emirates
Great product!
These pads are quite absorbent and soft on the skin. They don’t feel rough or chafe an already sensitive area. They are quite handy to carry and dont get bunched up in the bra and true to their claim of being leak proof. Will definitely recommend this to everyone!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/61 Breast pads
Date of Use 2021-06-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF254/61 Breast pads
Date of Use 2021-06-11
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.