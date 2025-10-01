2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF330/11
Discontinued
How much do I need to pay for upgrade option for my Philips Avent breast pump?
If I become pregnant again, will my insurance cover an additional Philips Avent double electrical breast pump?
Will my insurance cover a Philips Avent breast pump?
Where can I find support for my Direct Medical Equipment (DME) order?
Will my insurance provider reimburse me if I bought a Philips Avent breast pump out-of-pocket?
Where can I buy replacement parts for my Philips Avent breast pump?
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
When should I buy a breast pump?
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. What massage cushion size is suitable for me?
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
Using the Avent breast pump I express little / no milk
My Avent breast pump squeaks when moving the handle
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.
My Philips Avent electric breast pump has low or no suction
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair