2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our trusted Classic range has been improved to provide an even more enjoyable feeding experience. The clinically proven, anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making the bottle extra easy to clean and assemble.
2 Bottles
9oz/260ml
Slow flow nipple
1m+
Due to the unique shape, the feeding bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.
Unlike other bottles, the clinically proven anti-colic system is now integrated into the nipple, making it easier to assemble the bottle correctly. As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple opens to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby's tummy.
Following EU directive (2011/8/EU), the Philips Avent Classic+ feeding bottle is made of BPA free material (polypropylene).
4.4
of 5
55
Reviews
92%
recommend this product
gshaw
26/02/2017
United Kingdom
A lovely soft teat that is comfortable for baby.
A good large size allowing for extra milk as my son grew hungrier. The teat is super soft and allows for a steady flow of milk. They are extremely easy to keep clean, with no hidden parts.
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great product and easy to adapt to
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. Also a decent size for everyday use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Lozzy02
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
Fabulous product
My little boy is 7 months old now and has started feeding himself with his bottle and this is the perfect size for his little hands. The stream of the milk is fast enough for him to get a constant stream but not too fast for it to cover him. They are so easy to wash as there aren't to many lumps and bumps on the bottle itself
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF563 Classic+ baby bottle
Based on December 2017 GemSeek online satisfaction survey conducted among more than 8,000 female users of childcare brands and products.
At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. At 2 weeks of age babies fed with a Philips Avent bottle showed a trend to less fussing than babies fed with another leading bottle.