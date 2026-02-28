2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF615/10
Philips Avent storage system for easy storage
The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples.
180ml
For safe storage and transport
Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.
Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.