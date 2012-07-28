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  • Single Product Shot
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  • Packaging Photograph

Discontinued

PC Headset

SHM1900/00

2.8

| (5) Reviews

Clear conversations, lightweight design

Philips SHM1900 are lightweight over-ear PC headsets that provide the ultimate in comfort.

See all benefits

Clear conversations, lightweight design

  • Over-ear

2-to-1 adapter works on PC and laptop

Switch easily between PC and laptop use with the 2-to-1 adapter.

Mic placed in the ideal place for voice pickup

Easily adjusted boom ensures the mic is always in the right place to pick up your voice.

Over-ear style for ultimate comfort, fit and noise isolation

Over-ear design for ultimate comfort and fit. The over-ear design also blocks outside noise for a high-intensity listening experience.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

5

Reviews

4

28/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

cheap pc headphones

On buying this product i wasnt expecting much becuase of the low price but i was pleasently suprised to find that these heaphones where very good quality sound. Also the mirophone is of a good standard and very clear on my online chat program. Exelent product which i use on my pc every day and very comfertable great job philips will recommend to my frienrds

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

11/10/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

They work but are quite hard to deal with

So, I got these as a gift a month ago and they work fine, my complaint is that they seem to only work as intended if the jack is at the right angle, if they are not they will only produce sound in the left speaker. they also seem to have a tendency to slip out a bit causing the noise to be muffled. I have a feeling that it could just be my laptop getting used to a new pair of headphones. I don't know about how well the mic works as I haven't had a chance to try it.

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

23/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Volume control removed from wire?

As a YouTuber I have used this headset for a while, however after now deciding to return to YouTube I found when using the microphone there's a hum / buzzing sound so I think they are now faulty. (I've had them 2-3 years) So I went to replace them today with an identical pair. I'm appauled to find they no longer have the volume control on the wire!? Despite these being the exact same model number as the ones I have already. (SHM1900/00) I have not yet found another pair of headphones that are adequate enough and I'm very unhappy at Philips for removing a vital piece off this headset. I will be looking at another brand to use for my YouTube gaming channel as well as doing a video review on my replacement pair.

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

This review was made for SHM1900 PC Headset

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