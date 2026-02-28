2 year warranty
Discontinued
SWA2105W/10
Ensure a reliable connection
Depend on this speaker wire to provide you with a reliable audio connection between your speakers and tuner.
10 m
18 gauge
This copper conductor provides high accuracy in signal transfer with minimal resistance.
Plug & Play gives you the ability to install or add a new component and have it work without having to perform any complex installation procedure or technical analysis.
Flexible PVC jacket provided protection to the delicate core of the cable. It also offers extended durability and ease of installation.