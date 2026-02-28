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2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph
  • Single product shot
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

HDMI 2.1 cable

SWV9702/00

8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR

Experience Ultra HD 8K resolution at 60 fps. Dynamic HDR to provide best contrast and razor sharp image with high-speed action. Enhanced Audio return channel support up to 192KHz in 24-bit resolution.

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Certified HDMI cable

8K 60Hz Ultra HD with Dynamic HDR

  • 8K 60Hz

  • 2 m

60 Hz with Dynamic HDR

60 frames per second images with Dynamic HDR to provide the best contrast and details.

8K resolution (7680 x 4320)

Supports video resolution up to 8K (7680 x 4320) to provide ultimate images quality and gaming experiences.

28 AWG pure copper wire for best picture and sound quality.

Quality material usage - 28 AWG pure copper wire to ensure the best connection with minimum data lost.

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