2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAB8405/10
The one with front-row sound
Heighten the sound of every movie, sports event, and playlist. This sleek soundbar with wireless subwoofer and Dolby Atmos gives you better bass and clearer voices. Plus it’s easy to incorporate into a multi-room setup.
240W max. Wireless subwoofer
Dolby Atmos®
DTS Play-Fi compatible
Connects with voice assistants
This soundbar brings a new dimension of sound to everything you watch, and every track you love. 2.1 channels make soundtracks richer, effects more thunderous, and dialogue clearer. The wireless subwoofer adds impact to every explosion and every beat.
Increase the drama no matter what you watch. This Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbar reproduces depth as well as height, creating virtual three-dimensional surround sound that flows above and around you.
Experience the excitement of live sports, right there in your living room. Stadium EQ Mode immerses you in ambient crowd noise, just as if you were sitting in the stadium! Be thrilled by every crucial moment—and still hear crystal-clear commentary.
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
Sunset9
11/05/2021
United Kingdom
An excellent all-round soundbar.
This is a fantastic soundbar which sounds superb out of the box. I had seen people complaining the display on the front is too bright, it can be turned down (or off completely) in the soundbar settings.
Pros
Sound, ascetics.
Cons
None yet.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-04-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-04-11
AudioSpecialists
15/04/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent mid range soundbar
Brilliant sound stage, deep bass and excellent highs. Lacks a slight mid range punch out if the box as it doesn’t have a dedicated centre speaker, but can be fixed within the eq settings
Pros
Dolby atmos on a budget
Cons
Lacks midrange as doesn’t have a dedicated centre speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-03-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-03-15
JIM-P
28/03/2021
United Kingdom
Will Not Pass Through HDR on SKY Q - Losing ARC
Sounds Ok - but big issue is that it will not work correctly with SKY Q if you want to pass through a 10bit HDR signal. Am I the only person I the Uk who want to watch HDR without Lip Sync issues - I need pass through to work!
Pros
Looks Good
Cons
Turns off after 15 Minutes, Losses ARC connection frequently, if you use the included app be prepared to lose sound frequently and the only way you'll get it back is to completely reset the unit.
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-02-28
This review was made for TAB8505 Soundbar 2.1 with wireless subwoofer
Date of Use 2021-02-28