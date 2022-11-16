I already had a TAM2505 so was happy with that but wanted to hear Radio Caroline and despite a big aerial was on the limit for DAB reception. I also liked seeing track and artist info on the display, sometimes available onDAB.. I had heard of internet radio so bought a cheap one and it was brilliant - got the station (and others) and artist and track info as well. I upgraded to the 2805 and yes it had the stations - but - no artist and track info!! Lots of messages to Phillips support. I even sent them a photo of both radios playing the same channel with one showing info and the Phillips not. They said mine was working as it should but the manual says it will display such info if it is available. It was! Eventually I despaired and returned the 2805 and hooked my cheap internet radio to my old 2505. It plays the sound and the internet radio does what I wanted, Radio Caroline with artist and track info (and other stations as well, I had tried around 100 stations with the 2805 with none displaying any info). Pity I can't have it all in the one box