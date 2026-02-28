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  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on
  • Get your music on

True wireless headphones

TAT3559BK/97

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Get your music on

The best things in life are simple. Grab your headphones, take your tunes, and head out! With great sound, dynamic bass, and a pocket-sized charging case, these super-small and comfy true wireless earbuds are ready for your day—and night.

See all benefits

Get your music on

  • Small buds. Great value

  • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass

  • Pocket-sized charging case

  • Up to 20 hours play time

Always hear your music. Noise Canceling

Always hear your music. Noise Canceling

Noise canceling quietens external noise, including wind, so you can focus on your tunes or calls. Leave it on auto or use the Philips Headphones app to adjust. Want to hear more of what’s going on around you? Tap an earbud to activate Awareness Mode.

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

Your voice will come through clearly when you’re on a call. 2 AI mics pick up the sound of your voice while a noise reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

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