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  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
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  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
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  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case
  • Great sound, multitasking smart case

True wireless headphones

TAT6000BK/97

4.3

| (9) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Great sound, multitasking smart case

You’ll flow through your day with these great-sounding true wireless earbuds and their smart charging case. Noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while the case lets you take control without reaching for your phone.

See all benefits

Great sound, multitasking smart case

  • Smart charging case

  • Noise Canceling

  • 4-mic technology

  • Detailed, natural sound

Smart charging case. Touch controls for music and more

Smart charging case. Touch controls for music and more

You can use this case to take calls, control playback and noise canceling, tweak bass and treble, or find a missing earbud. The 1.47” touchscreen also features a clock and a timer, plus a flashlight function that emits bright white light. A true multitasker, the case can even take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device.

Noise canceling for your sounds, your focus, your world

Noise canceling for your sounds, your focus, your world

Music, calls, podcasts, movies. When you want to focus, you can activate and control noise canceling via the earbud’s touch controls, the smart case, or our companion app. Handy features include Awareness Mode to let outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices so you can have a conversation without removing an earbud.

4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

If you’re on a call, our four-mic setup and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

9

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

03/02/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good

Very good headphones. Easy to use. Good battery life. Nice clean sound. Nice design. Comfy to use. I'm happy with this headphones.

Pros

good performance

Cons

not find any

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2026-01-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2026-01-03

12/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Strong performance at this price!

These new headphones from Philips are an interesting option, offering features you'd usually expect to pay considerably more for. The build quality is excellent (as expected) and the screen on the case is simple to use and offers some good basic control options. The sound quality is overall very good, some may find the ANC a little under powered but it works fine in most daily options (though it may struggle in loud settings like a plane). I've been testing as regular earbuds as well as for work calls and they work well for this. Battery life is very strong and I've been getting close to the maximum claimed. Overall for the price these are an excellent option and I'd strongly recommend considering them if you need an effective, quality feeling pair of earbuds.

Pros

Sound quality, charging case, build quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-12

09/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant sound for the price

For the price point…I’m very pleasantly surprised with the sound quality here. They fit very comfortably and I usually struggle with earphones, they tend to either be uncomfortable or fall out when I move. The case seems to be quite hardy and good quality, if dropped I think it would still be ok…although I won’t be willingly trying it out!! I think I’ll be sticking with these for a while, as I’m enjoying the sound.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-09

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT6000BK True wireless headphones

Date of Use 2025-12-09

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