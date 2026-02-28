2 year warranty
New
TAV9000F/73
The Tina
All the heart. All the soul. Power the music you love with the all-in-one Bluetooth® turntable that plays records, streams and tunes in to the radio too. You get head-turning retro looks—and epic built-in speakers for huge stereo sound.
Retro design, modern sound
240 W max (120 W RMS)
2-speed turntable
FM radio, Bluetooth® 5.4
Bold mid-century looks pay tribute to legendary Philips radio designs from the 1930s and 1950s, while the rich, powerful sound keeps you firmly in the here and now. Retro details such as the wooden exterior and scooped speaker grille sit perfectly alongside modern conveniences such as Bluetooth® and our handy companion app.
Enjoy a soul-shaking 240 W max (120 W RMS) of rich, warm sound when streaming or listening to the radio—and 120 W max (60 W RMS) when playing records. Two large drivers and two tweeters combine with a bass woofer and bass-reflex port to fill the air with soaring highs, expressive mids and controlled, powerful lows.
You can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm on the die-cast aluminium platter, and the dust cover is removable if you prefer The Tina without it. A counterweighted aluminium tonearm and an anti-vibration mechanism ensure the replaceable Audio-Technica stylus tracks the grooves perfectly: at maximum volume, the party will be jumping, but your records won’t.
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