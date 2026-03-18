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Vacuum Cleaner & Mop accessories
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Philips HomeRun 2000 and 3000 Series Replacement Kit
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XV1433/00
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Everything you need to perform maintenance on your HomeRun 2000 and 3000 series robot vacuum cleaners. The original replacement kit contains 2 EPA11 filters, 1 main brush and 1 side brush. Fits XU2000, XU2100, XU3000, XU3100, XU3110. - English (US)
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