2 year warranty
Discontinued
XW9383/03
Built to perform, ready for any challenge.
Tackle every type of mess with the fastest brushes in the world*. Remove dust, dirt, stains and liquid messes in one go. With brushes that rotate at 4000 RPM, ensuring the brushes are continuously rinsed, and your floor always clean.
Patented AquaSpin brushes: 4,000 RPM of cleaning force.
Tackle every type of mess!
Up to 55 min runtime*
High-Speed Auto-Clean: let us do the work!
Clean with fresh water, every time: PowerCyclone Aqua
Engineered with AquaSpin Technology, it has the fastest brushes in the world*, that always stay clean - during & after use.* *In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025.
Clean every surface and every type of mess! Remove dust and dirt from carpets to hard floors, with our powerful dry-stick module. For a spotlessly mopped floor in one sweep, activate or powerful wet & vac module!
One charge, one clean: vacuum and mop every area you need without interruption. Cover Up to 285 m2! **
3.5
of 5
2
Reviews
Nadouda
25/06/2024
Saudi Arabia
Part of promotion
Philips employee
AquaTrio makes cleaning so easy
[Employee of philipsglobal] The aqua trio is one of the best cleaning devices I have ever purchased. Cleaning the floor is always something that requires a lot supplies, effort and time. The traditional way of cleaning the floor is sweeping/vacuuming then mopping but with the AquaTrio you can literally do all that with just one device. The vacuum only is super light and cordless, which makes moving around super easy and efficient. The wet & dry stick is just the perfect way of cleaning deeply and fast without even switching to any different products/supplies. AquaTrio has made cleaning the floor something I could do daily without delays due to the hassle that comes with traditional floor cleaning. It is so far my favourite home appliance
Pros
So efficient and light
Cons
Maybe needs to have a bigger water tank for the full house
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW9383/03 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series
Date of Use 2024-02-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless XW9383/03 Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series
Date of Use 2024-02-25
Snowhite
04/04/2025
United Kingdom
Only if your floor flows
The washing part seems convenient and cleans decent but if you bump into something, get to a threshold or if there is space between the tiles, it leaves liquid which it can't absorb so you have to do that manually. Doesn't go into corners or narrow space so don't get rid of your mop
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series
This review was made for AquaTrio Cordless Cordless Wet & Dry Vacuum 9000 Series
In cordless wet & dry stick vacuum cleaner category, based on Rotations Per Minute of the brush, tested against high-end models, 2025
Depends on usage and modes
In normal mode for vacuuming and mopping