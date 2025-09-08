I do not get expected results with my Philips Lumea

Philips Lumea is not suitable for everyone. Check the skin tone and hair color tables in your user manual (which is also available online) and read the important safety instructions carefully to find out if Lumea is suitable for you.

Unsuitable body hair colors: treatment with Lumea is not effective if you have light blond, grey, red or white hairs as hairs with these colors do not absorb enough light.

Unsuitable skin tones: you cannot use Lumea if you have dark brown to dark skin tones as these skin tones absorb light more easily which could result in pain, skin redness or burns.

Note: hair color and skin tone can vary across your body. While one body area might be unsuitable to treat with Lumea, another area might be suitable due to another skin tone or body hair color.