My Philips groomer, clipper or trimmer is not working

2 year warranty
If your Philips beard trimmer, body groomer, multi groomer or hair clipper is not working, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next.
The information on this page applies to the following models: HS5980/15, BT3617/15, BG3470/15. Click here to show more product numbers ›
Why does my product take longer to charge than expected?
Which foam or gel can I use with my Philips shaver?
Can I travel with my Philips grooming or beauty product?
Can I charge my Philips shaver after every shave?
What can I use to charge my USB-charging Philips products?
Why is there no adapter provided with the product?