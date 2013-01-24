الصفحة الرئيسية
بصفتنا شركة رائدة تركّز على مجال تكنولوجيا الصحة، يكمن هدفنا في تحسين حياة 3 ملايين شخص بحلول العام 2030. وبهدف تحقيق هذا الهدف الطموح، قمنا بالتعاون مع موزعين ناجحين لتقديم المستوى نفسه من التميّز ورضا العملاء. في هذه الصفحة، يمكنك البحث عن موزعي منتجات Philips في منطقتك.
Kuwait Al Essa Medical & Scientific Equipment Co. W.L.L | شركة العيسى للأجهزة الطبية و العلمية ذ.م.م alessa@alessakuwait.com Street No 38, Sector C, Block 118,13036,3562,Kuwait City Kuwait City Yes
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
Kuwait Al Emara Trading & Contracting Co. info@al-emaragroup.com Kuwait Free Trade Zone Second Stage, Future Zone Plot# B6,- - Yes
Kuwait Medical Engineering Company WLL info@mec-kwt.com Kuwait Free Trade Zone, Shuwaikh, Plot 5A, Abuhalifa,54753,261,Kuwait Kuwait Yes
  • Monitoring and Analytics
  • Ultrasound
  • CC Informatics
  • Sleep Respiratory Care
  • Therapeutic Care
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
Kuwait Central Circle Company W.L.L. cencico@centralcircleco.com Al-Sharq Al-Hamra Tower, 69th Floor, Al Shuhada Street, Kuwait,22011,1015,Salmieh Salmieh Yes
  • Diagnostic Imaging
  • BG HSDP HTS and EM
  • EPD Solutions
  • Emerging Businesses
  • CC Informatics
  • IGT Devices
  • Population Health Management
  • Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
  • Health Systems Undivided
  • IGT Systems
  • Precision Diagnosis Other
  • Precision Diagnosis Solutions
  • CT AMI
  • DT Other Solution Space
Kuwait Al Emara Trading & Contracting Co. | Spectranetics Kuwait Free Trade Zone Second Stage, Future Zone Plot# B6 ,- - Yes

