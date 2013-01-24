| Kuwait
| Al Essa Medical & Scientific Equipment Co. W.L.L | شركة العيسى للأجهزة الطبية و العلمية ذ.م.م
| alessa@alessakuwait.com
| Street No 38, Sector C, Block 118,13036,3562,Kuwait City
| Kuwait City
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Sleep Respiratory Care
| Kuwait
| Al Emara Trading & Contracting Co.
| info@al-emaragroup.com
| Kuwait Free Trade Zone Second Stage, Future Zone Plot# B6,-
| -
| Kuwait
| Medical Engineering Company WLL
| info@mec-kwt.com
| Kuwait Free Trade Zone, Shuwaikh, Plot 5A, Abuhalifa,54753,261,Kuwait
| Kuwait
- Monitoring and Analytics
- Ultrasound
- CC Informatics
- Sleep Respiratory Care
- Therapeutic Care
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
- Precision Diagnosis Solutions
| Kuwait
| Central Circle Company W.L.L.
| cencico@centralcircleco.com
| Al-Sharq Al-Hamra Tower, 69th Floor, Al Shuhada Street, Kuwait,22011,1015,Salmieh
| Salmieh
- Diagnostic Imaging
- BG HSDP HTS and EM
- EPD Solutions
- Emerging Businesses
- CC Informatics
- IGT Devices
- Population Health Management
- Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics
- Health Systems Undivided
- IGT Systems
- Precision Diagnosis Other
- Precision Diagnosis Solutions
- CT AMI
- DT Other Solution Space
| Kuwait
| Al Emara Trading & Contracting Co. | Spectranetics
|
| Kuwait Free Trade Zone Second Stage, Future Zone Plot# B6 ,-
| -
