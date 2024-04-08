Search terms

EN
AR

Bringing patient care to the 5th
floor with BlueSeal MR at Pacifica Salud in Panama

By Philips ∙ Featuring Dr. Eduardo Onodera ∙ Apr 08, 2024 ∙ 3 min

Video

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

Installing an MR on the 5th floor of a commercial building

At a glance

  • See how an MR installation is possible on the 5th floor of a mixed-use building.
  • Discover how the lighter weight and the minimal use of helium of a BlueSeal MR increase the siting options for MRI.

With a focus on high-quality service and clinical excellence, Pacifica Salud addresses the diverse needs of expats and locals alike. Their decision to purchase a BlueSeal MR system was driven by its innovative design, using minimal helium and its lighter weight, which perfectly aligned with the architectural concept of the radiology department on the 5th floor.

“The fact that it is a sealed system that uses a smaller amount of helium it uses only seven liters of helium, and this is the reason why the system is much lighter and suitable for the architectural design concept, in which the radiology department is on the 5th floor and communicates with other buildings of medical offices and even a shopping center.“

Dr. Eduardo Onodera

Chief of Radiology

Pacifica Salud Costa del Este Panama

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Two clinicians looking at a computer screen

Customer story

Forget about helium with the BlueSeal magnet at MRT Praxis Potsdam

View customer story
Discover Ingenia Ambition 1.5T MR system

Ingenia Ambition

Excel in your daily MR services, helium-free

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.