Towards uninterrupted MR operations



Did you know that 54% of MR facilities had at least one magnetic item become stuck in an MRI system in the last 3 years?4 No matter how careful you are, it can happen and it’s not an easy fix. Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. If a magnetic item becomes stuck in the bore, EasySwitch gives you the power to discharge and re-energize the magnet from behind your MR console with a single click. This means small incidents can be resolved in just a few hours with minimal disruption to your radiology practice. In addition, with EasySwitch, your BlueSeal magnet can be proactively discharged to prepare for natural disasters or other emergencies