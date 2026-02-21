Bridge Plus Occlusion Balloon

A tear in the superior vena cava (SVC) during a lead extraction procedure is rare, occurring in less than 0.5% of cases. [1] But when a tear does occur, every second counts. Bridge Plus Occlusion Balloon deploys in less than 2 minutes [2], stops up to 90% of blood loss [3] and maintains acceptable hemostasis for at least 30 minutes [4] giving you time to stabilize your patient and transition to surgery.