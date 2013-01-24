Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$
EN
AR

Search terms

TrueBlue Gel Nasal w Headgear Medium Mask with Headgear

TrueBlue Gel Nasal w Headgear Medium

Mask with Headgear

Find similar products

Qty; 1; mask including headgear; Size: Medium

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Auto Seal Technology

Designed to deliver a higher degree of comfort and stability

Including freedom of movement with minimal adjustments. Premium blue gels work with the thin, form-fitting outer silicone membrane to create an effective, self-adjusting seal.

Specifications

Reimbursement Information
Reimbursement Information
HCPCS
  • A7034, A7035

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand