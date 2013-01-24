Search terms
Philips Neonatal Event Review allows clinicians to automatically document "neonatal events" including any combination of apnea, bradycardia and hypoxia. Monitoring these events is a key factor in diagnosis and patient management.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Comprehensive documentation
Quick and detailed views for ease of use
Supports decision making
Documentation supports release criteria
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand