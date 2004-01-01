The AED Trainer 3 prepares emergency responders to use the basic functions of the HeartStart FR3. It simulates 8 ERC/AHA compatible training scenarios for a realistic training environment that includes shock delivery and CPR.
Voice prompts for clear, calm directions
Realistic scenarios help you prepare for the real thing
Pre-connected pads help you train for a faster response
The Philips HeartStart FRx defibrillator features intuitive, step-by-step voice instructions, including CPR guidance, and an audible metronome to help guide basic life support (BLS) responders while treating a suspected sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) Pre-connected SMART Pads II can be used for both adults and children. Rugged, lightweight and reliable, it can withstand rough handling and extreme temperatures. When every minute counts, Philips HeartStart FRx is the partner by your side. Side by side. Step by step.
