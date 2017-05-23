Home
DoseWise Portal 2.0 Radiation dose management solution

DoseWise Portal 2.0

Radiation dose management solution

DoseWise Portal 2.0 is a multi-vendor, web-based software solution that collects, measures, analyzes, and reports patient radiation exposure across your enterprise, assisting you to take control of quality of care, efficiency and patient wellbeing. The DoseWise Portal collects X-ray dose information from all your X-ray modalities in one central application.

Take control of CT dose

CT can deliver a significant radiation dose to patients, and although the benefit should outweigh the risk (justification), it is incumbent for healthcare providers to optimize dose to patients per exam type. Using the CT summary screen and interactive charting and graphing tools, you can easily spot trends in CT data, identify utilization of CT scanners and distribution of dose among CT protocols. This allows you to optimize CT protocols across your suite of scanners, which is a critical step in improving your radiation dose management program.
Broaden control in the interventional suite

Patient dose from fluoroscopic procedures is one of the largest sources of exposure within a hospital. We give you a robust set of tools to manage this, including a new fluoroscopic summary screen to view critical data in one place. From the summary screen you can view all interventional radiology and fluoroscopic procedures Air Kerma and Peak Skin Dose. Using our chart-builder tool you can easily further break down this data as a function of physician, equipment or any other DICOM field.

A critical component in providing exceptional patient care is strong radiation control and management. We can help you create a comprehensive dose management program with DoseWise Portal 2.0 at its core. It is a turnkey dose management solution that gives you control over patient dose and staff occupational dose. It increases transparency across the entire enterprise and enables you to make data-driven decisions concerning quality initiatives and radiation management.
DoseWise Solutions help you take control over patient care, staff well being, and regulatory compliance with a comprehensive suite of dose management tools, training and integrated product technologies.
Specifications are subject to change without notice.

Specifications

Philips DoseWise Portal Server Specification
Philips DoseWise Portal Server Specification
CPU
  • Quad-core or 4 vCPU, 2.8 GHz (AMD Opteron™ 4133, Xeon® E5, E7, or greater)
RAM
  • 8 GB minimum
Storage
  • 100 GB minimum system partition, 400 GB minimum data partition (RAID 1 recommended)
Network
  • 1 GBps
Operating system
  • Microsoft Windows Server 2012 R2
Client Browser
  • Internet Explorer 9+, Google Chrome 40+

  • *DoseAware Xtend is not a legal dosimeter and does not replace a TLD or film badge
  • **DoseAware Xtend is not a legal dosimeter for measuring compliance with occupational dose limits

