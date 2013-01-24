Home
L12-3 ERGO Broadband linear array transducer

L12-3 ERGO

L12-3 ERGO Broadband linear array transducer

The Philips L12-3 ERGO transducer is designed to increase comfort while scanning, specifically for longer periods of use. It includes a new ergonomic form factor and is lighter than the L12-3. The changes made to the transducer include, increased texture on the handle, more pronounced ledge, flatter housing at the nose and ruler lines at the top. Learn more about the L12-3 ERGO broadband linear array transducer in the specification table below.

Features
  • Technology: Broadband
  • Number of elements: 160
  • Frequency range: 12-3 MHz
Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Technology
  • Broadband
Number of elements
  • 160
Frequency range
  • 12-3 MHz
Array Type
  • Linear
Aperture
  • 38 mm
Modes
  • 2D, Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color power angio (CPA), SonoCT, Varibales XRES, multivariate harmonic imaging
Applications
  • Vascular (carotid, arterial, and venous), Intervention, Bowel, MSK and small parts, And superficial imaging applications
Biopsy capable
  • No
Image Fusion Navigation capable
  • No
