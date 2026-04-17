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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Wall Clamp Mount
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the fix wall Clamp Mount.
Contact sales
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Features
M8040A C53*: Fix Wall Clamp Mount
Fix wall mount kit does not include Table top mount.
Disclaimer
*Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
Philips - IntelliVue MP60/MP70 Fix Wall Clamp Mount Mounting solution - Philips