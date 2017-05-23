Home
Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP80/90 on a Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Anesthesia Machine.

Features
Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-11 Kit Includes; 12" x 12" (30.5 x 30.5 cm) M-Series® Articulating Arm with 6" (15.2 cm); Down Post for Flexible Module Server (FMS); Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Display Mounting Bracket; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Top Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU
Additional Mounting Solution for Datex-Ohmeda Aisys
To Mount the G5 to the top of the MP80/90, the following item must be ordered in addition to the above kit: GCX P/N: AG-0019-40 G5 Stack Mount

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

