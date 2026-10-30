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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Rail Mount
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Rail Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about Rail Mounting Options M8040A available for Philips IntelliVue MP40/50.
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M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
Features
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
Mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
Installs into any GCX Channel.; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
Disclaimer
*The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits. Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
**The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits.
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