IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Fabius Tiro Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

IntelliVue MP40/50: Datex-Ohmeda Aisys Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0021-09 Kit Includes: VHM® Variable height support arm with 16" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning plus tilt/swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to the side of the anesthesia machine; Camlock Mount allows M1013A (G5) or AGM to be positioned on top shelf; counterweight for lower right side.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

