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Patient monitoring
Patient monitors
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Bed Hanger
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips Bed Hanger
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the type of mount available for mounting the Philips monitor to a bed (both options are required).
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution Philips Bed Hanger
(235.39 KB)
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M8001A #E21: Bed Hanger Mount Kit for MP20
M8002A #E21: Bed Hanger Mount Kit for MP30
M8001AU #E21: Bed Hanger Upgrade Mounting Kit for MP20
Features
M8001A #E21: Bed Hanger Mount Kit for MP20
Bed hanger used for hanging the monitor on the bed footboard/headboard or rail.
M8002A #E21: Bed Hanger Mount Kit for MP30
Bed hanger used for hanging the monitor on the bed footboard/headboard or rail.
M8001AU #E21: Bed Hanger Upgrade Mounting Kit for MP20
Bed hanger used for hanging the monitor on the bed footboard/headboard or rail.
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Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Mounting solution Philips Bed Hanger
PDF
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235.39 KB
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