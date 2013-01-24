By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-36; Desktop pedestal mount for all MP90 components.
Camlock Mount - Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0128-37; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail;
shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint; shown mounted to AGM.
Stack Mount - CPU/Display
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-39; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the display for camlock rails; shown with AG-0019-80 - Mount for External Alert Box and SpeedPoint.
Stack Mount - CPU/FMS
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0019-38; Allows "stacking" configuration of MP90 CPU below the FMS for camlock rails.
Camlock Mount - FMS
Available to order from GCX, P/N: HP-0015-83; Camlock plate and post to allow mounting to camlock rails or devices with camlock detail;
shown mounted to AGM.
