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IntelliVue MX500/MX550 GCX Roll Stand Mount
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 GCX Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MX500/MX550 GCX Roll Stand Mount
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about GCX Roll Stand Mount available for Intellivue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 monitors.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
(502.12 KB)
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IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Roll Stand Kit
Features
IntelliVue MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Roll Stand Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-60 Kit Includes: Base/Casters/Post/Counterweight; MX400/MX450/MX500/MX550 Mounting Adapter; handle; utility basket with cord hooks; Flexible Module Server (FMS) mount.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MX500/MX550 Mounting solution
PDF
|
502.12 KB
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