dStream MSK S coil

Breeze Workflow for MSK applications is powered by the dS MSK S (dStream MSK Small) coil. It delivers efficient workflow and high throughput through a lightweight coil design and ease of positioning for MSK and other applications. MSK exams with the dS MSK S coil can be performed while the dS NeuroVascular coils are still present on the table, connected and actively decoupled. Feet first exams for most MSK studies are supported with the dS MSK S coil.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.